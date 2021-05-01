GWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,903 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.