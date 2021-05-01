GWM Advisors LLC Buys 8,536 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 100.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.75 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.24 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $116.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

