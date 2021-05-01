GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 219.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Natera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NTRA opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,716 shares of company stock worth $22,938,945. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.