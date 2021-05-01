GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $976,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $279.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $287.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

