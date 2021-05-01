Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 39,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,487. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

