Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

HMSNF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 39,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,487. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.