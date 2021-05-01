Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNLGY remained flat at $$12.49 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333. Hang Lung Group has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.