Hang Lung Properties Limited (HLPPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

