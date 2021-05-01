Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HASI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

HASI stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 693.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 227,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 198,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

