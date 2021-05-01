Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 28,690 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 521.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NIO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

