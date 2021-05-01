Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 360.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average is $166.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.