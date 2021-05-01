Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $6.53 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

