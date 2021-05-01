Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 43,527 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 898.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,371 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,527 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 180,954.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 377,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 56.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,350 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

