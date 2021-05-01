Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

