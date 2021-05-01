Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HFBK remained flat at $$27.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Harford Bank has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $27.76.
Harford Bank Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.