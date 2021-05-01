Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HFBK remained flat at $$27.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Harford Bank has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $27.76.

Get Harford Bank alerts:

Harford Bank Company Profile

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford and Cecil counties, and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It offers various deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.