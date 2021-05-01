HC Wainwright Cuts Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target to $13.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Shares of APDN stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth $84,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.