HC Wainwright Increases Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target to $25.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s previous close.

SMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.79 million and a PE ratio of 249.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

