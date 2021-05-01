HC Wainwright Upgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Buy

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

