HC Wainwright Upgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Buy

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.
Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $130.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
