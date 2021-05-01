HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $190.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,543 shares of company stock worth $65,269,813 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

