H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.75

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 389.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth about $15,979,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 242,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

