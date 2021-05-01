Head-To-Head Analysis: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Cars.com alerts:

This table compares Cars.com and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com -151.54% 17.78% 7.01% Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75%

Cars.com has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and Marin Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $606.68 million 1.47 -$445.32 million $1.45 9.11 Marin Software $49.04 million 0.40 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cars.com and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 2 6 0 2.75 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cars.com presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Marin Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cars.com beats Marin Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.