Head to Head Analysis: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of Cloudflare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cloudflare and Shopify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $287.02 million 91.18 -$105.83 million ($0.72) -117.69 Shopify $1.58 billion 91.81 -$124.84 million ($0.94) -1,257.99

Cloudflare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloudflare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cloudflare and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 4 15 0 2.79 Shopify 1 14 19 0 2.53

Cloudflare presently has a consensus price target of $77.06, suggesting a potential downside of 9.06%. Shopify has a consensus price target of $1,377.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.48%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -29.17% -12.16% -8.50% Shopify 7.99% 2.35% 2.03%

Risk and Volatility

Cloudflare has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shopify beats Cloudflare on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

