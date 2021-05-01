Head-To-Head Comparison: Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) & Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00 Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 34.80%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Seadrill.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.73 $122.12 million $3.41 6.15 Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 1.68% 16.69% 7.92% Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Seadrill on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

