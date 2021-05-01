Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.09

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 1965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $1,537,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $4,437,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $2,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

