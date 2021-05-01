Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. 574,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

