Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $17,332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $6,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

