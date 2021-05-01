Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 118,665 shares.The stock last traded at $42.43 and had previously closed at $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $824.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

