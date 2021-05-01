Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.59 million.

Shares of HSII traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 234,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $824.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

