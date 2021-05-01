HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €49.86 ($58.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.11 and a 200 day moving average of €48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 12-month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

