Helmet.insure Market Capitalization Achieves $61.33 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003597 BTC on exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $61.33 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00281599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $647.22 or 0.01123989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.90 or 0.00729205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00026254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,541.20 or 0.99927702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,610,209 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

