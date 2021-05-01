Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Short Interest Update

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEMP opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Hemp has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

