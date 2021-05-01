Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HPST stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. Hempstract has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Get Hempstract alerts:

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Hempstract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempstract and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.