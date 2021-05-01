Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HPST stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. Hempstract has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.17.
Hempstract Company Profile
Read More: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Hempstract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempstract and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.