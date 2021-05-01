Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $2.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

HSIC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,892. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

