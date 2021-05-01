Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ HEPA opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

