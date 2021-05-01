Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several brokerages have commented on HRI. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

HRI stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.60. 242,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,809. Herc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $23,818,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $10,048,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

