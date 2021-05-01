Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 350 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L Brands were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.