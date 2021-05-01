Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

Shares of KR stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

