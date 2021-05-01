Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

