Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 723,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,755,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

