Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New $41,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 142.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after buying an additional 769,227 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of ATVI opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

