Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $155.08 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.98.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.