Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 141 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

