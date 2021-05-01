Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 229 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nestlé were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 6.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Nestlé by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 359,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $119.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.66. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $103.18 and a 1 year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.