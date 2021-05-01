Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 242 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

