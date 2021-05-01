Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $95,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Fiserv by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,170,000 after buying an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.