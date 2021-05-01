Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Update

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HOFSQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 33,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $939,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.21. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Hermitage Offshore Services
