Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Short Interest Update

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HOFSQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 33,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $939,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.21. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

