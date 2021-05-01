Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

