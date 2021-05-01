Home Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.94 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $330.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

