Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HCG. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

Shares of TSE:HCG opened at C$32.49 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$33.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.5600001 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

