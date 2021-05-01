Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

