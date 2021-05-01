Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-$34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.33 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.960 EPS.

NYSE HON traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,538. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.27.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.